Egypt Vows to Block Palestinian Displacement Amid Gaza Crisis

NICOSIA, Cyprus – Egypt‘s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty stated on Friday that his country will not tolerate the mass displacement of Palestinians and referred to ongoing actions in Gaza as genocide. This statement comes as thousands of residents in Gaza City are resisting Israeli orders to evacuate amidst escalating conflict.

“Displacement is not an option and it is a red line for Egypt, and we will not allow it to happen,” Abdelatty told reporters during a press conference in Nicosia. He emphasized that displacing Palestinians equates to destruction of their homeland and erases the Palestinian cause.

The Egyptian government’s comments align with a notable shift in rhetoric regarding Israel’s military actions in Gaza, even as Egypt works diplomatically with the U.S. and Qatar to broker a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict.

Abdelatty alleged, “What is happening on the ground is far beyond imagination. There is a genocide in motion there, mass killing of civilians, and artificial starvation created by the Israelis.”

Despite repeated requests for comment, Israeli authorities have yet to respond to Abdelatty’s accusations. Israel consistently denies such allegations, describing its military operations as acts of self-defense.

The current military campaign began in October 2023 following an attack by Hamas militants, leading to over 64,000 Palestinian deaths, according to health authorities in Gaza. The destruction throughout the region has been extensive, with the Gaza Strip suffering severe humanitarian crises.

On August 10, Israel launched a concentrated offensive in Gaza City, with plans to dismantle Hamas operations. A military spokesperson has reported that Israeli forces now control about 40 percent of Gaza City, indicating their sustained presence in the area.

Before the conflict, Gaza City had a population of approximately one million. As military actions continue, hundreds of thousands have reportedly returned to the ruins of their homes, further complicating the humanitarian situation.