Egyptian Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah Pardoned After Six Years in Prison

CAIRO, Egypt — Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a prominent British-Egyptian human rights activist, has been released from prison after serving six years for sharing a Facebook post. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi issued a presidential pardon, which followed intensive lobbying from the UK government and pressure from Egypt’s National Council for Human Rights.

Abd el-Fattah, a leading voice during Egypt’s 2011 Arab Spring uprising, was released early Tuesday morning from Wadi Natron Prison. His family confirmed he has returned to their home in Cairo, where he was greeted with joy. “I can’t even describe what I feel,” his mother, Laila Soueif, said as she stood beside her son surrounded by family. “We’re happy, of course. But our greatest joy will come when there are no political prisoners in Egypt,” she added.

British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper welcomed the news, expressing gratitude to President Sisi. “We look forward to Alaa being able to return to the UK, to be reunited with his family,” she said in a statement.

Abd el-Fattah’s case drew widespread attention, not only for his activism but also due to his repeated hunger strikes which highlighted the plight of political prisoners in Egypt. Peter Greste, an Australian journalist who was imprisoned with him, shared his elation over the news. “It vindicates all the work and the efforts of the people who lined up behind him,” Greste told Australian media.

The National Council for Human Rights also praised the president’s decision, indicating a growing focus on swift justice. They called the pardon a significant step towards reinforcing fundamental rights and freedoms in Egypt.

Amnesty International‘s Erika Guevara Rosas remarked that while Abd el-Fattah’s release is a welcome development, it was long overdue. “This pardon ends a grave injustice,” she stated, noting the relentless efforts of Abd el-Fattah’s supporters.

His family campaigned tirelessly for his release, including his sisters Mona and Sanaa, who were instrumental in rallying public support. Upon hearing the news, Mona tweeted, “My heart will explode.”

Alaa Abd el-Fattah was first arrested prior to the Arab Spring and faced multiple sentences due to his pro-democracy activism. Despite having British citizenship, he had been denied consular visits by UK diplomats. His lawyer, Khaled Ali, confirmed the pardon and stated that Abd el-Fattah is now free to move forward with his life.

The Egyptian president’s recent pardons, which included Abd el-Fattah and five others, signal a potential shift in the government’s approach towards political prisoners, amidst changing dynamics with international relations.

As his family reunites, hopeful thoughts linger: “Can you imagine if this happened, how much beauty and happiness would fill our world?” Mona reflected, emphasizing the ongoing fight for justice for all political detainees in Egypt.