Egyptian Theatre Not Included in Final Sundance Festival in Park City

Park City, Utah — The Egyptian Theatre will not be a venue for the final Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Executive Director Randy Barton confirmed on July 14, 2025. The festival, which has held screenings at the iconic Main Street location since its relocation to Park City in 1981, will run from January 22 to February 1, 2026, across other venues in Park City and Salt Lake City.

Sundance Institute’s announcement about the 2026 venues, released on the same date, did not include the historic theatre. Barton indicated there would be no negotiations for contract renewals this time. He stated via text, “No controversy here. Live performances are what we do. We are no longer set up for film.” The Egyptian Theatre, which opened on Christmas Day in 1926, will exclusively focus on live performances moving forward.

The venues confirmed for the 2026 festival include the Eccles Theatre, Holiday Village Cinemas, Library Center Theatre, The Ray Theatre, and Redstone Cinemas. Additional screenings will occur in Salt Lake City at the Salt Lake Film Society’s Broadway Centre Cinemas and the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Centre.

Although the Egyptian Theatre will not host any Sundance events, there are plans to honor the venue’s legacy. Barton expressed interest in collaborating with Sundance for a special daytime event, although specific details remain unconfirmed.

Director of the Sundance Film Festival, Eugene Hernandez, emphasized the importance of honoring Park City’s history during the final festival, noting, “The local community across Utah is a crucial part of the Sundance Film Festival.” During the event, archival screenings and special events will take place to celebrate the festival’s 40-plus years in Utah.

Robert Redford, the festival’s founder, will also be honored at the Sundance Film Festival Celebration on January 23, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Deer Valley. Hernandez mentioned that the festival intends to share stories and celebrate Redford’s legacy throughout the event.

The 2026 festival being the last to occur in Park City before its relocation to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027, has generated a mix of reactions from local leaders. Despite Utah’s efforts to retain the festival with incentives and additional venues, organizers decided to move.