Sports
Eight Australians Compete on Opening Day of Wimbledon 2025
London, UK, 30 June 2025 – Eight Australian tennis players begin their campaigns at Wimbledon today at the All England Club, as the prestigious tournament kicks off its first round.
Among the Australians, No. 20 seed Alexei Popyrin is a standout. He will face local wildcard Arthur Fery in a bid to improve on his performance from last year, where he reached the third round before losing to Novak Djokovic. ‘I know I’ve done the work. I’ve beaten the players and I deserve to be where I am right now,’ Popyrin said.
Jordan Thompson and Chris O'Connell will also represent Australia today as they seek early wins. Thompson is pitted against Vít Kopřiva, while O’Connell goes up against Adrian Mannarino.
On the women’s side, Ajla Tomljanović faces off against former world No. 11 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Tomljanović is confident, having reached the quarterfinals in 2021 and 2022. She currently holds a 5-3 record on grass this season. ‘I’m excited and ready to go,’ she stated ahead of the match.
Kimberly Birrell will look to maintain her momentum when she competes against the No. 22 seed, Donna Vekić. Birrell recently defeated world No. 28 Sofia Kenin, which boosted her confidence. In their previous Grand Slam encounters, the two players are tied with one win each.
Olivia Gadecki, still seeking her first tour-level main draw victory since January, takes on Belgium’s Greet Minnen. Meanwhile, Talia Gibson makes her Wimbledon debut against four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka and expresses excitement for the opportunity. ‘I’m really happy to have the chance to compete against someone of her caliber,’ Gibson noted.
Fans can catch all the action live on the Nine Network and Stan Sport from 8 p.m. AEST.
