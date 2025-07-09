Sports
Eight Contenders Remain in Wimbledon 2025 Quarter-Finals
Wimbledon, England – The 2025 Wimbledon Championships are heading into the quarter-finals with eight players remaining, set to compete on July 8 and 9. After an initial pool of 128 competitors, the tournament experienced a wave of upsets, resulting in 36 seeds eliminated in the early rounds.
The quarter-finals will feature a mix of established champions and rising stars, as seven of the eight players are among the seeded athletes. The only exception is a British player, who has reached his second Wimbledon quarter-final and will face defending champion Carlos Alcaraz.
On the men’s side, American Tommy Paul will compete against George Loffhagen, while the top seed Jannik Sinner is set to clash with world number 10, and the seven-time champion Novak Djokovic will meet the Italian debutant Flavio Cobolli.
Among the women, Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic will take on fellow Olympic medallist, 18-year-old sensation Mirra Andreeva. Meanwhile, world number one Aryna Sabalenka faces Germany’s lowest-ranked player left in the draw, while Iga Swiatek battles against 19th seed Liudmila Samsonova for a chance at the semi-finals.
The matches are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. local time (BST, GMT+1) on July 8 on Centre Court and at 1:00 p.m. on July 9 on No. 1 Court. Wimbledon remains a highlight of the tennis calendar, where the drama unfolds at the All England Lawn Tennis Club.
With broadcasters like BBC covering the tournament in Great Britain and ESPN broadcasting across South America and the USA, tennis fans worldwide can expect a thrilling finish to this year’s Championships as the competition heats up.
