Eiza González Shows Support for Grigor Dimitrov at Wimbledon

LONDON, England — Eiza González is enjoying a special moment with her boyfriend, tennis player Grigor Dimitrov, at Wimbledon, taking place from July 1 to 14. The actress, known for her role in ‘Baby Driver’, has been open about their relationship, sharing glimpses of their time together on social media.

On July 3, González posted stories on Instagram highlighting her support for Dimitrov as he competed against French player Corentin Moutet in the tournament. She shared a photo of Dimitrov displayed on a screen at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London, tagging him while adding heart-eye emojis.

During the match, González showcased her casual yet sophisticated look in white, visibly cheering for Dimitrov. It appears she may have brought him good luck, as he triumphed in a match that lasted 2 hours and 40 minutes.

With this victory, Dimitrov progresses to the next stage of the tournament, where he will face Austrian player Sebastian Ofner on July 5. According to BNR, this marks the third consecutive time Dimitrov has reached this stage at Wimbledon and the seventh time in his career.

The couple first confirmed their relationship in mid-May, coinciding with Dimitrov’s 34th birthday on May 16 and their appearance together at the ‘Women in Cinema’ gala in Cannes, France. In an emotional Instagram post, González expressed her feelings for Dimitrov, writing, ‘Happy birthday to the man of my dreams! You have restored so much in me that I didn’t think was possible.’

González continued, ‘You are truly my favorite person ever, and I can’t believe I am so lucky to have found you.’ She praised Dimitrov’s qualities, stating, ‘To the kindest and most considerate man, I admire every inch of the human being you are and the one you are becoming. I can’t wait to celebrate many, many more forever.’ She concluded with, ‘I love you G.’