Ekblad’s Late Goal Propels Panthers Past Capitals in Comeback Win

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers continued their trend as the ‘Comeback Cats’ with a thrilling 5-3 victory over the Washington Capitals at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday night.

With this win, the Panthers improved their record to 21-15-2, marking their ninth victory in the last 12 games. Head coach Paul Maurice praised his team, saying, “We’ve played really well from the start of December on, and you want to get that good feeling going again.”

The game started with the Capitals taking an early lead. At 3:53 of the first period, Tom Wilson scored off a rebound to put Washington ahead 1-0. However, just 42 seconds later, Florida’s Anton Lundell capitalized on a pass from Jeff Petry to level the score at 1-1.

“Any time you go down a goal, you want to tie it up,” said Petry. “We didn’t want to open things up and have a one-goal deficit turn into two goals.”

The Panthers took a 2-1 lead at 12:45 when Sam Reinhart scored on a power play, but the Capitals retaliated just before the first period ended with Wilson netting another goal. After 20 minutes, the teams were tied 2-2.

In the second period, both teams struggled to find the net, with Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky making crucial saves to keep the game even. The third period saw more action, beginning when Dylan Strome scored his third goal for the Capitals, putting them ahead 3-2.

Yet the Panthers answered back. At 6:16, Brad Marchand scored to tie the game 3-3. Marchand has been on fire lately, recording six goals and seven assists during his point streak.

Aaron Ekblad then seized the opportunity to give the Panthers the lead for good. He scored from the right circle after receiving a pass from Reinhart, making it 4-3 with just over six minutes left in the game. “Unreal setup,” said Ekblad. “I’m just happy to be the beneficiary of it.”

In the closing moments, Bobrovsky made key saves against Capitals stars Alex Ovechkin and Jakob Chychrun. Reinhart sealed the win with an empty-net goal, securing a final score of 5-3. Bobrovsky finished with 23 saves, earning his 446th career win and moving into eighth place in NHL history.

“He had four or five 2-on-1, backdoor saves,” Reinhart commented on Bobrovsky’s performance. “That’s what he does.”

Looking ahead, the Panthers will face the Montreal Canadiens in their next game, continuing their busy schedule.