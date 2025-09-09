Entertainment
Eladio Carrión Delivers Unforgettable Performance at Barclays Center
Brooklyn, New York — Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión electrified fans during his DON KBRN World Tour stop at Barclays Center on September 5, 2025. This marked Carrión’s first official arena show in New York City, leaving an unforgettable impression on concertgoers.
The concert kicked off with rising star Danny Towers, who warmed up the audience with tracks from his latest album, Sinners Club, including hits like ‘Crush’ and ‘ASAP.’ Carrión took the stage next, dressed in a silk suit featuring an embroidered red dragon, and opened the show with an energetic skit involving dancers portraying mafioso characters.
Throughout the two-hour performance, Carrión showcased his vibrant personality. He connected with the audience while performing fan favorites including ‘Invencible,’ ‘Ohtani,’ ‘H.I.M,’ ‘Broly,’ and ‘Vetements.’ His confidence and enthusiasm encouraged the crowd to join in the excitement.
Carrión’s production for the show was bigger than ever, featuring stunning choreography and captivating stage design. The backup dancers performed gravity-defying moves and sophisticated routines inspired by Carrión’s music. The backdrop included neon-pink graphics combined with retro Japanese visual elements, creating a unique atmosphere.
As pyrotechnics and laser lights illuminated the arena, Carrión welcomed special guests like Young Miko, Lenny Tavares, and Justin Quiles, who joined him for various performances, including their collaborative track ‘Carnival.’ The crowd was thrilled when a surprise guest took the stage to perform ‘AMG’ and treated fans with her hit song ‘Wassup.’
Carrión, who rose to fame during the Latin trap scene’s peak in the late 2010s, reflected on his career during the show. He performed emotionally charged tracks such as ‘Paz Mental’ and expressed gratitude toward his supporters. He dedicated a moment to acknowledge his parents, who were in the audience.
The concert included a diverse setlist that showcased Carrión’s musical evolution, from his early work to his latest releases. Following the Brooklyn show, Carrión’s tour will continue in cities like Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles, before heading to Latin America with performances in major cities.
Recent Posts
- Final Countdown: Venezuela and Bolivia Fight for Last World Cup Spot
- Dramatic Showdown and Dark Desires in New Korean Series and Film
- Diego Luna and Mayor Macías Close 10th Hay Festival in Querétaro
- Purata Discusses World Cup Aspirations, Praises Japan and South Korea
- Lee Kang-in Faces Competition at PSG Amid Injuries
- Atlético Bucaramanga Aims for Surprise in Liga BetPlay
- Ancelotti Expected to Rest Raphinha for Brazil’s Match Against Bolivia
- Crawford Challenges Canelo in Historic Boxing Clash
- 19.7 Million Children Vaccinated in Polio Campaign Across Pakistan
- Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers Begin With Intense Matchups
- Craig Conover Launches New Production Company Amid Career Evolution
- U.S. Soccer Plans Friendly Matches Against Portugal and Belgium
- Fever Clinches Playoff Spot Despite Injury Struggles
- Global Filmmakers Unite to Boycott Israeli Film Institutions Amid Gaza Crisis
- Chelsea FC Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Upcoming Matches
- September Waiver Wire Watch: Players to Add Now
- AC Milan Optimistic About Christian Pulisic Contract Renewal
- Emiliana Arango Faces Magda Linette in WTA Guadalajara Match Today
- Yankees Eyeing Luis Arraez for Roster Improvement
- New HBO Series ‘Task’ Explores Crime and Family Dynamics