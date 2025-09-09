Eladio Carrión Delivers Unforgettable Performance at Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York — Puerto Rican rapper Eladio Carrión electrified fans during his DON KBRN World Tour stop at Barclays Center on September 5, 2025. This marked Carrión’s first official arena show in New York City, leaving an unforgettable impression on concertgoers.

The concert kicked off with rising star Danny Towers, who warmed up the audience with tracks from his latest album, Sinners Club, including hits like ‘Crush’ and ‘ASAP.’ Carrión took the stage next, dressed in a silk suit featuring an embroidered red dragon, and opened the show with an energetic skit involving dancers portraying mafioso characters.

Throughout the two-hour performance, Carrión showcased his vibrant personality. He connected with the audience while performing fan favorites including ‘Invencible,’ ‘Ohtani,’ ‘H.I.M,’ ‘Broly,’ and ‘Vetements.’ His confidence and enthusiasm encouraged the crowd to join in the excitement.

Carrión’s production for the show was bigger than ever, featuring stunning choreography and captivating stage design. The backup dancers performed gravity-defying moves and sophisticated routines inspired by Carrión’s music. The backdrop included neon-pink graphics combined with retro Japanese visual elements, creating a unique atmosphere.

As pyrotechnics and laser lights illuminated the arena, Carrión welcomed special guests like Young Miko, Lenny Tavares, and Justin Quiles, who joined him for various performances, including their collaborative track ‘Carnival.’ The crowd was thrilled when a surprise guest took the stage to perform ‘AMG’ and treated fans with her hit song ‘Wassup.’

Carrión, who rose to fame during the Latin trap scene’s peak in the late 2010s, reflected on his career during the show. He performed emotionally charged tracks such as ‘Paz Mental’ and expressed gratitude toward his supporters. He dedicated a moment to acknowledge his parents, who were in the audience.

The concert included a diverse setlist that showcased Carrión’s musical evolution, from his early work to his latest releases. Following the Brooklyn show, Carrión’s tour will continue in cities like Chicago, Miami, and Los Angeles, before heading to Latin America with performances in major cities.