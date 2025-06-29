Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Xcel Energy’s plans for a $1.7 billion power transmission project hit a major roadblock Wednesday. County commissioners voted unanimously to deny permits necessary for the project to move forward, citing concerns from local residents and landowners.

The transmission project aims to span 550 miles, connecting renewable energy sources from Colorado’s Eastern Plains to Denver, but it runs through Elbert County, where opposition has been mounting. The project would require access through 48 properties, yet only 25 landowners have consented, forcing Xcel to begin eminent domain proceedings on 13 properties.

Commissioner Byron McDaniel voiced strong dissent during the meeting, stating, “This line serves no purpose here in Elbert County, and frankly, I don’t care about Denver.” He criticized Xcel for its approach to property owners, saying, “I think they are being bullied, and I don’t like it.”

The county’s planning commission also voted against a permit, with a 9-0 decision, stating that Xcel’s application was incomplete, particularly lacking a fire risk assessment. This has raised significant concerns for residents, as Elbert County is serviced by only three volunteer fire departments.

“They haven’t submitted a complete application and they don’t care. This does not benefit Elbert County at all,” said local resident Beverly Durant during the public hearing.

Xcel Energy responded with a statement emphasizing the need for enhanced power infrastructure in Colorado, particularly as demand continues to grow. The company commented, “Projects like the Colorado Pathway are vital to maintain the reliability Coloradans expect from their electrical system.”

Kerry Jiblits, a board member of the Elbert County Environmental Alliance, expressed relief at the commissioners’ decision and vowed to continue the fight to relocate the power line away from populated areas, stating, “It would impact far fewer people.”

The push for moving the project east was bolstered by community support at the hearing, where none of the more than 30 speakers supported the current transmission route. Xcel’s manager for siting and land rights, Jennifer Chester, defended the project timeline, explaining the complexities involved in developing new transmission lines.

The county will receive a 2% impact fee from Xcel Energy, amounting to about $2.5 million, which could potentially be allocated to improve local firefighting resources. The next steps for Xcel may involve seeking relief through state courts or the Colorado Public Utilities Commission as the project remains in limbo.