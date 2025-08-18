Elche Hosts Real Betis in La Liga Season Opener on August 18

Elche, Spain – Elche Club de Fútbol will kick off their La Liga season on August 18, 2025, with a match against Real Betis at their home stadium. The match marks Elche’s return to the top flight after finishing second in the 2024-25 Segunda Division.

Elche, who was relegated after finishing bottom of La Liga in the 2022-23 season, struggled in the 2023-24 campaign but made a strong comeback last term. Now, they aim to establish themselves in La Liga amid a busy transfer window that saw seven new players join the squad and 10 leave in an effort to enhance competitiveness.

Head coach Eder Sarabia, who has implemented an upbeat style of play, will seek to leverage home advantage against a formidable opponent. Elche won their last two pre-season friendlies, showcasing a solid defense with clean sheets against Almeria and Hercules.

Real Betis, on the other hand, finished sixth in La Liga last season. Despite securing a place in the Europa League, they suffered defeats in their final two pre-season matches. Coach Manuel Pellegrini hopes to rally his team to a strong start this season, despite injury concerns for key players.

Elche’s squad will be missing Yago Santiago due to injury, but new signings including German Valera and Mourad El Ghezouani are set to make their debuts. While Elche looks to disrupt Real Betis’s recent dominance—losing three of their last four matches against them—Betis hopes to overcome their pre-season struggles.

The match is not only crucial for both teams but also for the fans, who are eager to see how Elche will perform in their first top-flight match since a dismal 2022-23 season. With both teams advocating for an attacking style of play, spectators can expect an exciting encounter.

Kickoff is scheduled for 20:00 GMT+1.