Elche Hosts Villarreal in Key LaLiga Clash on January 3, 2026

Alicante, Spain – Elche CF will face Villarreal CF on January 3, 2026, at Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in a critical LaLiga match. Both teams are coming off contrasting results that could impact their performance in this encounter.

Elche enters this match with a recent 4-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano on December 21, demonstrating their attacking strength. They have five wins and four draws at home this season, showcasing their improvement under head coach Eder Sarabia.

In contrast, Villarreal suffered a 2-0 defeat against FC Barcelona in their last game, showing some vulnerabilities despite their strong season so far. Villarreal currently sits in fourth place with 35 points while Elche is in ninth with 22 points.

The match promises an interesting tactical battle. Villarreal’s head coach, Marcelino, has emphasized defensive organization, which has contributed to their strong goal difference of +16 this season. The team has allowed only 15 goals, the fewest in the league, while scoring 31 goals.

Elche’s solid home record against Villarreal – highlighted by a 3-1 victory in their last meeting – gives them confidence. However, Villarreal’s superior depth and tactical discipline make them the favorites, as reflected in their odds of -150.

Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 PM local time, with fans excited to see if Elche can continue their home dominance or if Villarreal will bounce back from their recent loss.