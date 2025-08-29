Elche and Levante Prepare for Exciting Valencia Derby

ELCHE, Spain — The Elche CF and Levante UD teams are set to clash this Friday at 19:30 in the highly anticipated Valencia Derby at the Martínez Valero stadium. This match marks the return of the teams to La Liga after a dramatic season that saw both clubs rise to the top tier of Spanish football.

Elche, under coach Eder Sarabia, is seeking its first victory of the season after securing two draws against European rivals, Real Betis and Atlético de Madrid. The team’s captain, Matías Dituro, is expected to maintain his place as the starting goalkeeper, providing leadership within the squad. Sarabia emphasized Dituro’s importance, stating, “He is vital to our dressing room.”

Elche’s lineup may see significant changes with the potential return of players like Rafa Mir, who is recovering from injury. However, Sarabia noted Mir’s involvement in practice has been limited, making his start doubtful. Bambo Diaby and Josan Ferrández, who have recently recovered from injuries, may feature in upcoming matches.

In contrast, Levante’s coach, Julián Calero, is looking to secure points after starting the season without any wins. The team lost its first two games, including a close match against Barcelona. Calero acknowledged the need for his team to start earning points, stating, “We need to build confidence to avoid doubts.”

Both teams travel to this derby with notable absences. Levante will be without defenders Kevin Arriaga and Alan Maturro, as well as striker Koyalipuo due to injuries. Elche faces its own challenges, missing crucial players like Yago de Santiago. Nevertheless, the match is expected to draw a packed crowd, with all tickets sold.

Excitement is building among fans, as both teams hope to capitalize on the rivalry’s history, which saw Levante victorious in their last encounter back in May, a win that propelled them towards their promotion. As anticipation grows, both coaches are keen to secure their first three points of the season, making this derby a must-watch for football fans.