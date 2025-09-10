Elderly Man Dies in Fire at Alpine Township Home

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — An elderly man died Tuesday morning in a fire that destroyed his home just after 1 a.m.

The fire was reported at a residence in the 3500 block of 4 Mile Road NW around 1:17 a.m., according to authorities. When firefighters arrived, they found the home engulfed in flames.

Crews reported that an elderly man was inside the home, but he could not be saved. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

Neighbors and friends expressed their sorrow over the loss. “He was just a little old man, yeah, but he was friendly, very friendly,” said Marvin Andree, a friend of the victim.

The 911 call came in just after 1 a.m., reporting flames ripping through the house. “By the time we rolled up on scene, it was fully, fully involved. We had to make a defensive strategy and at that point in time, with the way the fire was going through the windows, it’s unsurvivable,” said Alpine Township Deputy Fire Chief Jeremy Kelly.

Kelly confirmed that the man was the only person inside the house and did not make it out. Firefighters noted that flames were already shooting from the windows, making it impossible for them to enter the structure. It is believed the fire began in the garage and spread rapidly.

“We’re looking at it as an accidental fire. At the time, it’s still under investigation with the sheriff’s office, MSP, and Plainfield’s Investigation Unit,” Kelly stated. “We’re not suspecting anything suspicious. It looks to be accidental.”

Andree described his friend as kind and always willing to help those in need. He recalled, “We’ve known him for a long time. He came to church with us, and he used to take care of bees in our yard.”

Andree also mentioned that he had just seen the man at Berlin Baptist Church the previous Sunday. As they reflect on their loss, the church community is preparing to honor his memory with a funeral.

Fire officials highlighted this incident as a reminder to regularly check smoke detectors in homes. “The big thing is to check your smoke detectors. A lot of times, it can give you that warning that you need,” said Chief Kelly.

13 On Your Side will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.