News
Elderly Woman Dies After Boulder Attack, Suspect Faces New Charges
Boulder, Colorado — An 82-year-old woman, Karen Diamond, has died from injuries sustained in an attack on June 1 during a demonstration advocating for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. The Boulder County District Attorney’s Office announced her death in a statement on June 30.
Diamond’s passing is a tragic reminder of the violent incident that occurred earlier this month. “This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends,” said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. He emphasized the importance of community support in times of tragedy.
With Diamond’s death, the total number of victims from the attack has risen to 29, and the charges against the suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, have been significantly updated. Soliman now faces two counts of first-degree murder, linked directly to Diamond’s death.
According to the amended complaint, Soliman’s charges have escalated to over 100, which include attempted murder, assault, and various weapon-related offenses. The escalating charges indicate the seriousness of the attack and the impact it has had on the community. If convicted, he could spend life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Soliman, who is currently represented by the Colorado Office of the State Public Defender, is also up against federal hate crime charges related to the incident. He has pleaded not guilty to these charges, while the Public Defender’s office has refrained from commenting on the case.
The district attorney scheduled Soliman’s preliminary hearing for July 15, 2025. The case has garnered significant media attention and raised concerns about safety and hate crimes in the community. Those close to Diamond are mourning her loss, with Rabbi Marc Soloway of Boulder’s Bonai Shalom congregation noting the profound impact on the Jewish community. “This event and the tragic loss of someone who has given so much of herself has affected us all,” he said.
Authorities also reported that Soliman had planned the attack for over a year, targeting the demonstration which was intended to raise awareness for the hostages taken by Hamas. The incident has struck a nerve, emphasizing the ongoing tensions surrounding the situation in Gaza and the implications it has on individuals in the United States.
Recent Posts
- Reunion of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Set for July 1, 2025
- Manchester City and Al Hilal Clash in FIFA Club World Cup Knockout Stage
- Luke Kennard Signs With Atlanta Hawks for One Year
- Flash Flooding Washes Out Bridge in Lititz
- Azealia Banks Cancels UK Festival Performances Over Political Pressure
- Explosion Destroys Homes in North Philadelphia, One Dead, Two Injured
- Severe Storms Cause Fatalities and Power Outages in Springfield, Missouri
- Henry Golding Calls Charlize Theron a ‘Rare Commodity’ in Hollywood
- Sequel Plans Spark Excitement for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series
- Ajit Pai: America Must Regain 5G Leadership from China
- Morocco Prepares for Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Amid Football Growth
- Spurs Sign Luke Kornet; Jordan Clarkson Becomes Free Agent
- Finding the Right Personal Injury Lawyer in Charlotte
- NBA Free Agency Sees Major Moves on Opening Day
- Boston Red Sox Activate Rookie Mayer for Series Against Reds
- Mason Plumlee Signs One-Year Deal with Charlotte Hornets
- NBA Free Agency Approaches as Teams Prepare Targets Amid Limited Stars
- Neymar Extends Contract with Santos Until December 2025
- Supreme Court to Review GOP Challenge to Campaign Spending Limits
- Cassano Criticizes Inzaghi’s Tenure at Inter, Backs Chivu