Sports
Eldora Speedway Hosts 42nd Kings Royal on Saturday Night
ROSSBURG, Ohio — A new champion will be crowned Saturday night at Eldora Speedway during the 42nd Kings Royal, presented by the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series. The prestigious race offers a massive $200,000 prize to the winner, making it one of the most sought-after titles in sprint car racing.
Competitors are ready for this iconic event, with a strong lineup of top drivers. Those vying for victory include Anthony Macri, Rico Abreu, and Kyle Larson, all eager to take home the crown after a fierce and competitive evening.
A rainstorm swept through the Rossburg area around 5 p.m. ET, but track drying efforts began shortly after 6 p.m. Following a driver’s meeting at 6:15 p.m., officials expect to kick off hot laps at approximately 7 p.m., followed by racing at 8 p.m.
This year’s format features a standard World of Outlaws structure, with one twist: the “Wheel of Misfortune” will determine the invert for heat race lineups. Six heat races will be held, and the top three finishers in each will qualify for the A-Main, with two additional drivers earning spots from qualifying times.
The Kings Royal promises an evening filled with excitement as fans gather to witness which driver will take home the coveted title. With the crowd cheering and engines roaring, the stakes are high in this spectacular showcase of talent.
