Eleanor Coppola’s Behind-the-Scenes Documentary of Apocalypse Now Gets 4K Release

LOS ANGELES, CA — Eleanor Coppola‘s documentary, “Hearts of Darkness: A Filmmaker’s Apocalypse,” is set for a new 4K Ultra HD release from StudioCanal, celebrating its legacy as one of the most significant films about filmmaking.

Initially shot during the making of “Apocalypse Now” in the 1970s, the documentary provides a revealing look at the challenges faced by director Francis Ford Coppola as he struggled with budget overruns, artistic pressures, and a tumultuous production environment in the Philippines. The re-release comes 34 years after the original documentary premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 1991.

Eleanor documented her husband’s chaotic filming process, capturing over 80 hours of raw footage. This included Martin Sheen‘s heart attack, a devastating typhoon that destroyed sets, and the complex dynamics with stars like Marlon Brando. Coppola faced immense challenges, needing to mortgage his house to fund the film. As Francis doubted his work, he often expressed his fears into Eleanor’s camera.

The documentary was completed with the help of filmmakers Fax Bahr and George Hickenlooper, who integrated interviews and archival materials to narrate the tumultuous production journey. The new 4K release includes all the original footage and newly remastered features, boosting image quality and sound design to provide viewers with an immersive experience.

The reimagined version maintains its emotional depth and reflects on the difficult artistic decisions Coppola faced during his career. Fans of both “Apocalypse Now” and documentary filmmaking are excited to revisit this critical piece of cinema history with enhanced visual and auditory fidelity.

The 4K Ultra HD edition comes as a three-disc set, featuring both the restored documentary and the original film, along with a host of special features including new interviews and essays. Given its production context and legacy, this release is considered essential viewing for cinema enthusiasts.

Hearts of Darkness is available for purchase now and represents a long-awaited return to form for an industry landmark documenting the art of filmmaking.