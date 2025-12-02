Electricity Rates Rise in Pennsylvania Starting December 1, 2025

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Starting December 1, 2025, consumers in Pennsylvania will notice an increase in electricity supply rates from major utility companies PECO and PPL. The new rates will raise costs up to 11 cents per kilowatt hour, marking a 6% increase for PECO customers. PPL is set to rise by 3.7%, reaching nearly 13 cents per kilowatt hour.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is advising residents to be proactive about their utility bills, especially as electricity costs can significantly impact household budgets during winter months. Customers worried about these increases are encouraged to explore options for switching energy providers.

“For those concerned about utility expenses, it’s crucial to contact your provider to discuss available assistance programs,” said a PUC spokesperson. These programs aim to help eligible households manage their energy costs and maintain essential services.

PECO issued a statement emphasizing their commitment to providing reliable electricity. The utility noted the rise in supply rates is influenced by increased demand and reduced supply due to factors such as power plant retirements.

The PUC reported that eight of the eleven regulated electric utilities are raising their Price to Compare rates. Duquesne Light customers will experience the most significant hike, with a jump of 10.6% bringing its rate from 12.43 to 13.75 cents per kilowatt hour.

Conversely, Wellsboro Electric plans to lower its rates by 6%, and UGI Electric will decrease by 2.25%. The cost of generation and supply charges typically accounts for 40% to 60% of a customer’s total bill, a proportion that rises during the winter heating months.

Small business customers are also expected to see rate increases, with Duquesne Light’s small business rates rising by more than 12% and FirstEnergy’s rates adjusting between 6.5% and 13.8%. The PUC emphasizes the importance of reviewing utility bills to understand current rates and consumption to prepare for the winter season.

For more information on how to manage energy bills or to find assistance programs, customers can visit the PUC’s website or contact their utility companies directly.