By Levi Weaver and Ken Rosenthal

Hiroshima, Japan — Recent claims circulating on social media suggested that Elehuris Montero, a former infielder for the Colorado Rockies, hit a stunning 594-foot home run off Trevor Bauer in Japan. The story sparked excitement among baseball fans but quickly unraveled upon investigation.

On Wednesday night, posts claiming that Montero’s home run shattered records went viral. These posts suggested it was the longest recorded home run in history, edging out Joey Meyer’s 1987 record of 582 feet. However, skepticism arose as no official distance tracker exists for Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) games.

To clarify the claims, Weaver contacted Montero’s team, the Hiroshima Carp. They confirmed that Montero’s actual home run distance was approximately 120 meters, or about 393 feet. “We believe the information you found on online posts are wrong,” the Carp said in their response.

The viral home run story highlighted the anticipation among fans during a slow MLB news period. The claims thrived on the public’s schadenfreude, particularly surrounding Bauer, who has faced controversy in his career. As a point of reference, Montero’s longest recorded home run in the majors was 449 feet.

Meanwhile, in MLB news, the Los Angeles Dodgers are reportedly in the market for bullpen help. After investing heavily in relievers Tanner Scott, Blake Treinen, and Kirby Yates, the Dodgers are looking for additional pitching solutions due to Scott’s struggles and the uncertain returns of their injured relievers.

Across the league, Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert has been highlighted as a player facing challenges this season. With a batting average of just .190, discussions are swirling around his potential trade before the deadline.

As the baseball season unfolds, fans can expect more developments and stories that keep them engaged, even if some, like Montero’s supposed home run, aren’t what they seem.