Elena Escobar Joins AUSL Talons After Stellar Liberty Career

Lynchburg, VA – The AUSL Talons have signed former Liberty University pitcher Elena Escobar from the Reserve Athlete Pool. Escobar, a right-handed pitcher from Spring Hill, Tennessee, joins the Talons’ active roster as they compete in the Athletes Unlimited Softball League, a leading professional women’s softball league in the United States.

The Talons are currently tied for the league lead with the Bandits at a record of 9-3, halfway through the 24-game season, which spans 10 major U.S. cities. The league culminates in a best-of-three championship series. The AUSL, supported by Major League Baseball, features games broadcasted on ESPN Networks, MLB Network, and MLB.com.

Escobar had an outstanding college career, finishing her senior season with a 25-4 record, including seven shutouts. She led Conference USA (CUSA) with 25 overall wins and ranked second in strikeouts at 177. In conference play, Escobar was unbeaten with a 12-0 record and a 1.33 ERA, leading in conference-only ERA and opponents’ batting average.

During the CUSA Championship, she achieved a perfect 3-0 record with two shutouts and secured victories in all three of Liberty’s NCAA Bryan-College Station Regional games. Her achievements earned her the title of 2025 CUSA Pitcher of the Year and CUSA Tournament MVP, as well as a spot on the NFCA All-Mid-Atlantic Region second team.

Over two years with the Lady Flames, after transferring from the University of North Alabama, Escobar accumulated a record of 41-11 and an ERA of 2.63. The Lady Flames finished the season with a school-record of 50-15, securing back-to-back CUSA regular-season and tournament titles.

Liberty also made history this season by winning two out of three games against No. 1 Texas A&M at the NCAA Bryan-College Station Regional, marking the program’s first Super Regional appearance.