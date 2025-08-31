Sports
Elena Rybakina Dominates Emma Raducanu at US Open Third Round
FLUSHING MEADOWS, New York — Elena Rybakina overpowered Emma Raducanu in the third round of the US Open on Sunday, winning decisively with a score of 6-1, 6-2.
The match lasted only one hour and three minutes, showcasing Rybakina’s dominant performance. The 2023 Wimbledon champion did not face a single break point against Raducanu, highlighting her strong service game and aggressive shot-making.
Rybakina, who has been in excellent form, previously defeated Julieta Pareja and Tereza Valentova in straight sets. Her win against Raducanu marks her 13th victory in the last 16 matches, which included a triumph over world number one Aryna Sabalenka.
As Rybakina progresses in the tournament, she now turns her attention to the next challenge, where she will face Marketa Vondrousova in the fourth round. Vondrousova, who is known to struggle with unforced errors under pressure, could present a significant challenge for Rybakina.
In other matches, men’s number two seed Carlos Alcaraz is set to compete against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech later this week. Alcaraz has yet to drop a set in the tournament and aims for a smooth transition to the quarterfinals.
Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic will look to continue his quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title as he faces Jan-Lennard Struff, who has pulled off a couple of notable upsets during the tournament.
With the fourth round matches beginning at 4 p.m., tennis fans can expect more exciting action as the tournament heats up.
