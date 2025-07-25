Elena Rybakina Dreams of Facing Alcaraz and Sinner in US Open Mixed Doubles

Flushing Meadows, NY — Elena Rybakina has named Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner as her ideal opponents as she prepares for this summer’s US Open mixed doubles event. The event will take place on August 19-20 during the fan week before the main singles tournament.

Rybakina, a former Wimbledon champion, is set to partner with U.S. No. 1 and world No. 4 Taylor Fritz. Meanwhile, Alcaraz, a five-time Grand Slam champion, will team up with Emma Raducanu, who recently transitioned from a doubles partner to a rival.

“I mean…depends,” joked Rybakina at the Citi DC Open when asked about facing Alcaraz and Sinner. “I think Sinner, Alcaraz definitely. To see how they hit and feel how the ball is coming. But it’s not easy with each player there.”

Sixteen pairs will compete in this revamped mixed doubles format, which aims to attract more high-profile athletes. Alcaraz and Raducanu received wildcards, while Rybakina and Fritz earned their spot through rankings.

Former champions like Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek have also shown interest in participating, with Djokovic looking to pair with Olga Danilovic and Swiatek partnering with Casper Ruud. However, some players, including Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, have already pulled out.

The mixed doubles event features a record prize fund of $1 million for the winning team, significantly higher than previous years. The format has been adjusted to include short sets and no-ad scoring to enhance spectator appeal.

Rybakina’s match against Alcaraz will add personal stakes for both players, as they quickly transition from being admired opponents to adversaries on the court. Both have shared their excitement about the competition and the challenges it brings.

Despite their lack of experience in mixed doubles, their competitive spirit and history of singles success may play a crucial role in this unique format. “It was his idea,” Raducanu said about pairing with Alcaraz, as they prepare to face Rybakina and Fritz.

With both Alcaraz and Raducanu needing to work out their dynamics under tournament pressure, Rybakina and Fritz bring a strong doubles record to the match, which promises to entertain fans as part of the US Open’s innovative take on mixed doubles.