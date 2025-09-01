Elena Rybakina Reunites with Coach, Advances in US Open

New York, NY – Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon champion, expressed her happiness during her campaign at the US Open, crediting her recent reunion with coach Stefano Vukov. Rybakina, the ninth seed, made an impressive entrance into the fourth round on Friday, defeating Britain’s Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Vukov, who recently had a one-year ban lifted for alleged abusive behavior, was visibly supportive from Rybakina’s box as he cheered her on, marking his second event since returning to the sidelines. “I never had any issues with him, so for me, it’s just nice to see him in the box,” Rybakina said. “Definitely helps a lot, it’s important when the whole team can support you.”

Rybakina parted ways with Vukov before last year’s US Open, but after he appealed his suspension, they reunited earlier this month. The connection had faced scrutiny due to allegations against Vukov, including the WTA ruling he had engaged in “abuse of authority.” However, Rybakina stated that she had never filed complaints regarding her coach.

She also addressed her ongoing battle with insomnia which had affected her health and performance over the previous two years. “I had big issues with insomnia, like 2023, the whole year was pretty tough for me,” she shared. “But now it’s much better. Now I have no issues, which I’m pretty happy about.”

Now, Rybakina is slated to face Marketa Vondrousova, the 2023 Wimbledon champion, in the fourth round. Vondrousova advanced after defeating seventh seed Jasmine Paolini 7-6 (7/4), 6-1.