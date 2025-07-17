Eleven-Year-Old’s Dance Goes Viral Among Athletes

Jakarta, Indonesia – An eleven-year-old boy from Indonesia has taken the internet by storm with his captivating dance atop a racing boat. Rayyan Arkan Dikha first performed his viral move during the national Pacu Jalur boat race, and it has since attracted the attention of elite athletes across the globe.

The dance, described as ‘aura farming,’ represents a modern way of expressing coolness and charisma. Rayyan told BBC Indonesia, “I came up with the dance myself. It was just spontaneous.” His catchy moves have been adopted by famous sports figures, including NFL player Travis Kelce and members of the Paris Saint-Germain football team.

Dikha plays the role of the Togak Luan, the dancer who energizes the rowing crew. In his traditional outfit, which includes a Teluk Belanga and a Malay Riau headcloth, he performed a series of rhythmic movements while balanced at the prow of a speeding racing boat.

His performance has garnered millions of views on TikTok, under hashtags such as ‘aura farming kid on boat.’ The viral sensation has led to him earning the nickname ‘The Reaper,’ a moniker indicating his prowess at the race.

On July 1, Paris Saint-Germain shared a video of their players attempting his dance, which quickly racked up over seven million views. Following this, Travis Kelce also shared his version, which received more than 14 million views.

Despite the fame, concerns about safety remain. Rayyan’s mother, Rani Ridawati, expressed worry about the potential for her son to fall into the water during performances, though she reassured that a rescue team stands by. “He’s a strong swimmer,” she added.

Rayyan was recently named a cultural ambassador by the governor of Riau province, and he is set to meet with the country’s ministers of culture and tourism this week. Excited by the attention, he stated, “Every time my friends see me, they say ‘you’re viral.’” Although he dreams of becoming a police officer, Rayyan encourages others, saying, “Stay healthy, friends, so you can become like me.”