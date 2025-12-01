Eli Lilly Cuts Zepbound Prices to Improve Access for Patients

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Eli Lilly announced on Monday it is lowering the cash prices of single-dose vials of its popular weight loss drug Zepbound, making it more affordable for patients in the U.S. The announcement is a response to the growing demand for weight-loss therapies.

Patients with a valid prescription can now buy the starting dose of 2.5 mg for $299 per month, a decrease from the previous price of $349. The price for the 5 mg dose is now $399, down from $499, while higher doses will be available for $449 per month.

This price cut follows a recent announcement by Eli Lilly regarding multi-dose pens of Zepbound, which are awaiting approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Ilya Yuffa, president of Lilly USA, stated, “Far too many people who need obesity treatments still face cost and coverage barriers.” He emphasized the company’s commitment to increasing options for patients.

The move comes just weeks after Eli Lilly secured deals with the Biden administration to make its GLP-1 drugs more accessible. This agreement aims to cut prices for Medicare and Medicaid programs and introduce new online purchasing options.

Lilly’s stock has experienced significant growth, climbing more than 39% this year as the demand for weight-loss medications rises. The company recently became the first drugmaker to achieve a market value of over $500 billion, surpassing established tech giants.

Zepbound has been approved to assist adults with obesity in losing weight and addressing conditions like obstructive sleep apnea. Demand for the medication has soared, making it the best-selling drug globally.

As Eli Lilly continues to adapt its pricing structures, it remains to be seen how these changes will affect its market dynamics and patient accessibility.