Eli Lilly’s New Weight Loss Pill Shows Promise in Final Trial

San Diego, California — Eli Lilly announced Tuesday that its new oral medication for obesity and Type 2 diabetes has successfully met the main goals in a late-stage clinical trial. The medication, known as orforglipron, could soon pave the way for a needle-free alternative to current weight loss and diabetes treatments.

The trial demonstrated that patients taking the highest dose of orforglipron lost an average of 22.9 pounds, or 10.5% of their body weight, over 72 weeks. In comparison, participants on a placebo only lost 2.2%. Additionally, the study showed significant improvements in blood sugar levels, with most patients no longer classified as having Type 2 diabetes by the end of the trial.

"We are excited about the unprecedented efficacy of orforglipron, especially for those struggling with obesity and diabetes," said Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, Eli Lilly’s Chief Scientific Officer. He noted the hope that this medication can help slow the progression of diabetes.

The side effects of the medication were largely gastrointestinal, including nausea and vomiting. Approximately 10.6% of those on the highest dose discontinued use due to side effects, a figure that has raised some concerns among experts.

Dr. Caroline Apovian, co-director of the Center for Weight Management and Wellness, emphasized the importance of weighing the risks and benefits of orforglipron against traditional injections, which have displayed greater weight loss but come with dietary restrictions.

Many anticipate that Eli Lilly’s pill will be more accessible and cost-effective compared to current injectable options, which are often more than $1,000 per month and require refrigeration.

Results from the study, called ATTAIN-2, have led Eli Lilly to prepare for applications for global approvals, with hopes to launch the pill worldwide by next year. With over 100 million adults in the U.S. alone affected by obesity, the market potential is substantial.

Medical professionals regard the oral option as a significant advancement in obesity treatment. Apovian pointed out that having an easy-to-manufacture pill could greatly enhance patient access to effective weight management solutions.

The company plans to continue analysis to see whether orforglipron can assist with conditions like high blood pressure and sleep apnea in the future. For now, the focus remains on integrating this innovative option into the already evolving market of GLP-1 drugs.