Eli Lilly’s Oral Drug Might Transform Weight-Loss Treatments

Indianapolis, IN — Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is gaining attention as analysts highlight the potential of its oral GLP-1 medication, Orforglipron. Kevin Simpson, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Capital Wealth Planning, expressed strong agreement with Morgan Stanley‘s bullish call regarding the drug.

Simpson stated, “The catalyst, Frank, is if they can deliver an oral drug. And I believe that they will. This ORFO would be a game-changer 100%. If their orals are as effective or almost as effective as the injectables, then this is a catalyst and I couldn’t agree more with the call.” This sentiment echoes the optimism surrounding the drug’s effectiveness in weight loss therapy.

A report from the Macquarie Large Cap Growth Fund noted that not investing in Eli Lilly was one of the major detractors from their performance relative to the benchmark. The report mentioned that after a tumultuous six months in 2024, Eli Lilly’s stock recovered as investors began to factor in the potential for competition and treatment compliance, along with associated side effects.

Despite some ups and downs, the stock showed signs of recovery in the first quarter of 2025 as market dynamics shifted. Analysts urge cautious optimism as they continue to evaluate the long-term viability of the company amidst emerging competition.

While some investors are excited about Eli Lilly’s prospects, others are looking into alternative investment opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), suggesting these stocks may offer higher returns within a shorter timeframe. The artificial intelligence sector is viewed as a significant investment opportunity.

The developing situation around Eli Lilly and the potential for Orforglipron reflects ongoing changes in the healthcare landscape, as both investors and company executives remain vigilant in tracking these advancements.