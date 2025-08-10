Eli Manning Pranks PGA Tour Stars at FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Eli Manning, former quarterback of the New York Giants, brought laughter to the PGA Tour during the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 9, 2025. Disguised as a delivery man, Manning playfully pranked professional golfers, including Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth, and Keegan Bradley.

Manning first surprised Fowler on the practice tee, approach him while dressed as a FedEx courier. He quipped, “I have a package for Mr. Fowler here. I hope it’s a driver after those last few I saw you hit.” Fowler laughed at the joke and took it in stride.

After his initial antics, Manning switched costumes, donning a volunteer shirt and safari hat. He humorously asked Spieth if he was a golfer or a caddie. “Golfer,” replied Spieth, who later recognized Manning and said, “I didn’t see you at first. This was pretty good.”

Other golfers joined in the fun, including Jason Day, who was taken off guard when Manning jokingly admonished him for touching his fanny pack.

The highlight of the day came when Manning targeted Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley. He offered Bradley a sandwich or sunscreen while seamlessly delivering football-related puns. “I’m a FedEx courier at my real job. I always deliver. Especially against the Patriots,” Manning joked, eliciting laughter from Bradley.

Bradley responded, “I didn’t know that was you. I’m like, ‘Who is this freak over here?’ Oh my God.” The playful exchanges contributed to a lighthearted atmosphere during the championship.