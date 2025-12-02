Eli Manning Responds to Ole Miss Coaching Rumors Amid Kiffin Departure

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss football legend Eli Manning jokingly entertained rumors linking him to the head coaching position at his alma mater following Lane Kiffin‘s departure to LSU. The news broke on Sunday that Kiffin would be leaving the Rebels, prompting various parody social media accounts to speculate about potential successors.

One such account, “274 Sport,” a play on 247Sports, tweeted that Manning was slated to take over as head coach. In a light-hearted response, Manning retweeted the post, saying, “’Coach Manning’ has a nice ring to it.”

Kiffin’s announcement came as Ole Miss is on the verge of qualifying for the College Football Playoff. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding has been appointed as the Rebels’ new head coach. Manning’s chance for a coaching role appears unrealistic, especially since he has no coaching experience and is settled in Northern New Jersey with his family.

Despite the joke around his potential candidacy, Manning remains a strong presence in the football community. He co-hosts the ManningCast during NFL games and has several television commitments, including his show “Eli’s Places” on ESPN+. His celebrity status could be beneficial for Ole Miss if leveraged to enhance recruitment.

Lane Kiffin exits Ole Miss after a six-season tenure, leaving the team with an 11-1 record and aspirations for a national championship. His contract with LSU reportedly ranges from $12 to $13 million annually over seven years, potentially making him one of college football’s highest-paid coaches.

Kiffin cited advice from mentors like Pete Carroll and Nick Saban as influential in his decision to move to LSU, describing it as a “family decision.” He indicated that he had prayed about the change, expressing confidence in pursuing new opportunities.

As Ole Miss adapts to Kiffin’s absence, attention will shift to how Golding leads the team through the upcoming playoffs. The transition will certainly challenge the players and the new head coach as they navigate the rest of the season without their former leader.