Medicine Hat, Alberta — Elic Ayomanor, a young wide receiver for the Tennessee Titans, is making a name for himself in the NFL despite the team’s struggles this season. The 22-year-old, who was a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, has already recorded 23 receptions for 277 yards and two touchdowns in his rookie year.

Ayomanor’s journey from a small-town athlete to a promising NFL prospect has been greatly supported by his family. His mother, Pamela Weiterman, played a crucial role in shaping his career. Despite the challenges of being a single parent after her split from Elic’s father, she worked hard as an Investment Associate at Scotia Wealth Management, instilling values of perseverance in her children.

“Our family name is Weiterman, and there’s a certain characteristic that comes with being a Weiterman, a certain grit,” Elic shared in an interview with the Stanford website. “And a Weiterman definitely does not quit on anything.” His steadfast resolve can be traced back to the early days when Pamela emphasized the importance of hard work.

Throughout his life, Elic has felt a strong connection with his mother, who filled his childhood with memorable moments on long drives to sports events. Elic and his mother, along with his older sister Jill, formed a close-knit support system.

Born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Elic Ayomanor not only connects with his Canadian roots but also identifies with his family’s heritage in Nigeria and Liberia. This diverse background adds depth to his identity as he embarks on his NFL career.

The potential for Elic Ayomanor to become a household name in football is clear. With family backing and a promising career ahead, the wide receiver could prove to be pivotal in the Tennessee Titans’ future success.