Monaco, France — Eliesse Ben Seghir, a talented Moroccan midfielder, is on the verge of leaving AS Monaco for Bayer Leverkusen. The two clubs have reached an agreement on a transfer deal worth €35 million.

The 20-year-old player, who is a product of Monaco’s academy, has become a key figure since making his debut during the 2022-2023 season. However, in recent times, he lost his starting position with the club, prompting his decision to seek new opportunities.

According to sources, the deal could be officially announced within the next few hours, as Ben Seghir is set to undergo a medical examination in Germany. His contract with Leverkusen is expected to last until 2030, highlighting the club’s trust in his potential.

Ben Seghir’s technical skills and vision on the field have attracted attention from various clubs across Europe. This move represents a significant step in his career as he looks to make his mark in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Bayer Leverkusen’s head coach Alfred ten Hag after a rocky start to the season, with discussions regarding his future potentially on the horizon. Following a disappointing home defeat to Hoffenheim and a loss of points against Werder Bremen, the atmosphere around the club has become tense.

Leverkusen captain Robert Andrich expressed concerns about the team’s dynamics, stating, “Everyone played for themselves, everyone ran around alone on the pitch.” He emphasized the need for leadership, highlighting the role of the coach in fostering team unity. As the team aims for stability after undergoing a significant squad overhaul, ten Hag’s position remains uncertain.