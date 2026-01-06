Eligible Amazon Prime Customers Receive Settlement Payments Amid FTC Allegations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eligible Amazon Prime customers across the United States have started receiving settlement payments as part of a $2.5 billion agreement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The settlement addresses complaints that Amazon enrolled millions of consumers in Prime memberships through deceptive practices and made subscription cancellations unnecessarily difficult. These actions violated consumer protection laws, the FTC stated.

Amazon agreed to pay $1.5 billion in refunds to affected customers, in addition to a $1 billion civil penalty to the government. Payments began on November 12, 2025, and continued until December 24, 2025. Eligible customers received an email from Amazon, offering payments through PayPal or Venmo. If electronic payments were not accepted, checks would be mailed to their default shipping address.

The settlement focuses on customers who enrolled in Prime between June 23, 2019, and June 23, 2025, and used no more than three Prime benefits in any twelve-month period. Those eligible may receive refunds up to $51, reflecting the annual membership fee.

According to Amazon, customers should cash their checks within 60 days. For individuals who do not receive an automatic payment, a separate claims process is set to open in 2026.

Amazon has stated that they have always operated within the law and view the settlement as a chance to enhance their services. They expressed commitment to make the subscription process clear and simple for customers.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson commented, “We are putting billions of dollars back into Americans’ pockets, ensuring Amazon does not repeat these practices.” He also emphasized that Amazon must maintain transparency in sign-ups and cancellations moving forward.

Customers are advised to review all communications carefully and be cautious of anyone asking for payment or personal information in connection with the settlement, as these could be scams.