Elijah Sarratt Opens Up About Indiana’s Historic Season

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana wide receiver Elijah Sarratt is set to showcase his skills in the upcoming Rose Bowl, where Indiana (13-0) will face Alabama (11-3) on Jan. 1. Sarratt’s remarkable season has made him a standout player among a roster of talented receivers.

Known for his confident mentality and clutch performances, Sarratt has embraced the philosophy of always being ‘open’ on the field. “Being a receiver, you have to have that (I’m-always-open) mentality,” Sarratt said. “I’ve been doing that a big part of my career.”

Despite battling injuries that forced him to miss two games, the 6-foot-2, 213-pound Sarratt leads the Big Ten with 12 touchdowns, amassing 51 catches for 687 yards. His game-winning touchdowns against Iowa, Oregon, and Ohio State highlighted his ability to perform under pressure.

“Elijah is always at his best at big moments,” said Indiana offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan. “He has a clutch factor about him. His ball skills are remarkable, and he’s intelligent on the field.”

Head coach Curt Cignetti praised Sarratt’s passion for football, stating that his skills in contested catches and game awareness make him invaluable. Sarratt is part of a turnaround at Indiana, as he and other players from James Madison strive to elevate the football program’s status.

Sarratt reflects on the support from Hoosier fans after recent successes. “Without them, we wouldn’t be in this position,” he said, remembering the exhilarating atmosphere during their Big Ten title victory.

Transferring from James Madison, Sarratt’s rise to prominence in college football began at Saint Francis University, where he accumulated impressive stats before moving to IU. “It’s crazy,” he noted. “I didn’t know what was going to go on with my football career. To be here right now, this is a blessing.”

Alongside fellow receivers Omar Cooper Jr., E.J. Williams Jr., and tight end Riley Nowakowski, Sarratt emphasized the group’s chemistry and unselfishness. “Everybody wants everybody else to succeed,” he said.

Sarratt’s connection with his teammates and fans has grown significantly during his time in Bloomington. As he prepares for the Rose Bowl, he aims to deliver a national championship for the community that supported him. “I want to continue to go out there and win these games for Hoosier Nation,” Sarratt expressed. “I 100 percent think it’s going to continue while we’re gone.”