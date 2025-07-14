Sports
Elina Avanesyan Looks to Lead at UniCredit Iasi Open
Iași, Romania — The UniCredit Iasi Open continues its ascent as a premier WTA 250 event, featuring top athletes like Elina Avanesyan and Jacqueline Cristian. The tournament runs from July 14 to July 20, 2025, at Ciric Sports Base.
This year, Avanesyan enters as the top seed and 2024 runner-up, having showcased remarkable resilience and skill on clay. The surface at Iasi is known for its quickness, favoring aggressive players who can seize early control.
In the Round of 32 match-up on Monday, Irina-Camelia Begu, ranked No. 110, will face Nao Hibino, currently No. 175. Betting odds indicate Begu has an 83.3% chance of winning, reflecting a -500 line against Hibino’s +340.
Romanian fans are hopeful for success, as local favorites like Cristian, Begu, and Ana Bogdan take center stage. Cristian confidently asserts, “With the home crowd behind us, we have the advantage.”
Besides Avanesyan, the draw includes former champion Ann Li, known for her flat-hitting game. The conditions in Iași are hot and dry, with temperatures between 27 and 32 degrees Celsius, making the courts notably fast.
Other key players to watch include Nuria Párrizas Díaz, who offers consistency, and Varvara Gracheva, who is still adjusting after a recent nationality switch.
In 2024, Mirra Andreeva claimed the championship in a thrilling match, rallying from a set down before Avanesyan retired due to injury. The stage is set for another exciting week of tennis as fans anticipate fierce competition and exhilarating matches.
