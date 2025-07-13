Elisabeth Moss Leads New Apple TV+ Series Imperfect Women

Los Angeles, CA – Elisabeth Moss is set to star in and executive produce the new Apple TV+ series Imperfect Women, based on the novel by Araminta Hall. The series delves into a crime that disrupts the long-standing friendship among three women and reveals their hidden secrets.

“It’s going great. It’s pretty early, but it’s a project that’s been near and dear to my heart for five years now,” Moss told TV Line in June 2025. She emphasized the lengthy process of bringing this project to fruition, navigating industry challenges including strikes and a pandemic. “I’m very glad that it’s arrived in this package that it’s arrived in, because this cast is insane. It’s crazy,” she said.

The show, described as an unconventional psychological thriller, will explore themes of guilt, retribution, love, and betrayal. As the investigation unfolds, the relationships among the characters are tested and transformed. Alongside Moss, the cast features Kerry Washington and Kate Mara, among others.

Moss explained that Imperfect Women serves as a refreshing departure from her previous role in The Handmaid’s Tale. “It’s super different. It’s fun, it’s sexy. It’s obviously a drama, but it’s got this thriller element to it,” she added.

The adaptation of Hall’s novel is being developed by Annie Weisman, with executive producers including Lindsey McManus and Pilar Savone. The pilot episode will be directed by Lesli Linka Glatter. Moss expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “From the moment I received Araminta’s novel, I couldn’t put it down. It was such an electrifying read; I fell in love with it immediately,” in a press release from April 2025.

Hall shared her excitement as well, saying, “I couldn’t be happier that my book has found a home at Apple, home of some of my favorite programs. And to be working with Elisabeth and Lindsey is a dream.” With a stellar cast and a compelling storyline, Imperfect Women is anticipated to make a significant impact upon its release.