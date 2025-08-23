Entertainment
Elisabeth Moss Snubbed at Emmys for ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’
Los Angeles, CA — Elisabeth Moss, the star of Hulu’s acclaimed series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” is speaking out about her unexpected snub during the Emmy nominations for the show’s sixth and final season. “It’s a tragedy,” said her co-star O-T Fagbenle at the premiere of his new film, “Splitsville,” on Tuesday at AMC The Grove.
Moss, who portrayed Offred/June Osbourne, a Handmaid who becomes a resistance fighter against Gilead, has been nominated four times for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, winning the award once in 2017. Furthermore, she received an Emmy as a producer for Outstanding Drama Series in the same year.
Fagbenle expressed his admiration for Moss, stating, “I just think she’s incredible.” The final season of the show only received one nomination, for Cherry Jones in the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series category, which Jones previously won in 2019.
Earlier this year, Moss discussed her deep connection to the series. “It’s not a part of my life, this show — it has been my life for nine years,” she said. “I’m so close to it, and so close to June that I don’t know how to talk about it, because there’s no separation.” The Emmy Awards will take place on September 14 in Los Angeles.
Fagbenle also stars in “Splitsville,” a film that examines relationships through the lives of two couples. He described the script as “hilarious” and relevant, commenting on how many friends are discussing the challenges of modern relationships. The film will be available in select theaters starting this Friday and widely released on September 5.
