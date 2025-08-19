Elise Mertens Favored to Defeat Anna Blinkova in Monterrey Open

MONTERREY, Mexico — No. 22-ranked Elise Mertens will face No. 77 Anna Blinkova in the Round of 32 at the Abierto GNP Seguros on Monday, August 18. Mertens enters the match as a heavy favorite, holding odds of -450 against Blinkova’s +310.

According to recent betting odds, Mertens is estimated to have an 81.8% chance of winning based on the implied probability from the moneyline. This disparity reflects Blinkova’s struggles in recent matches, including a first-round defeat at the Cincinnati Open, where she lost 6-1, 6-2 to Kimberly Birrell.

Blinkova’s recent record shows five losses in her last six matches, and she has not won consecutive matches since reaching the quarter-finals of the Eastbourne Open two months ago. In contrast, Mertens is coming off a third-round exit at the Cincinnati Open, where she narrowly lost to Elena Rybakina after taking the first set.

Mertens has already secured a hard court title this season at the WTA Tour event in Singapore, boosting her confidence going into the Monterrey Open. Experts predict a strong performance from her against Blinkova, who has struggled to find her footing lately.

The match will be played on outdoor hard courts at Club Sonoma in Monterrey. Viewers can catch the action live on Sky Sports Tennis in the UK and the Tennis Channel in the US.

As the tournament progresses, Mertens looks poised to advance further, facing challenges as she aims for another title in a competitive field.