Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships

EUGENE, Oregon – The USA Track and Field Outdoor National Championships will commence on July 31 at Hayward Field, gathering a star-studded lineup of elite athletes. The meet, scheduled from Thursday, July 31, to Sunday, August 3, will showcase competitors aiming to secure their spots for the World Athletics Championships.

Among the highlights is the Women’s 100m, featuring names like Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, and Olympic medalists TeeTee Terry and Melissa Jefferson. Each athlete brings impressive credentials, setting the stage for a thrilling race.

In addition, the Men’s 1500m race promises fierce competition, with Olympic medalists Cole Hocker and Yared Nuguse headlining a field that also includes NCAA champions such as Nathan Green and Ethan Strand.

This year, NBC will broadcast the event on August 2-3, while USATF.TV will provide coverage throughout the four days. Viewers can expect comprehensive coverage of all events.

Not only will the championships crown national champions, but they will also determine participants for the World Championships scheduled for September in Tokyo. Olympic champions like Lyles, Thomas, and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone will compete, aiming to add to their careers.

All eyes will be on the Men’s 800m event, featuring American record-holder Bryce Hoppel and two-time world champion Donavan Brazier, who is making a return from injury.

For the first time, the Para National Championships will be held alongside the main events, showcasing the nation’s top Para athletes. This merge reflects the sport’s inclusivity and growth.

The stakes are high as athletes aim to secure their places on the international stage. The championships will also broadcast live on FloTrack for unprecedented coverage.

With anticipation building, the track events promise to be thrilling, offering fans a chance to witness history in the making.