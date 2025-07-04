Sports
Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 Eugene Diamond League
EUGENE, Oregon — The 2025 Eugene Diamond League, also known as the Prefontaine Classic, is packed with talent. Scheduled for Saturday, July 5, this prestigious athletics meet at Hayward Field features athletes from over 40 nations, including 98 Olympic and Paralympic medallists, with 48 of them being gold medalists.
With the World Championships approaching in Tokyo in just two months, elite athletes are eager to showcase their skills. Among the stars are Sha'Carri Richardson and the newly crowned fastest 100m runner, Jamaican athlete, who set a record with a time of 9.75 seconds in the 2025 Jamaican athletics trials. After a narrow loss at the Olympic Games, he looks to dominate at this event.
Richardson aims to regain her form after finishing fourth at the Golden Grand Prix in May. Despite her slow start, she hopes to defend her 2023 world title this year. The women’s 100m race is anticipated to be intense, with competitors like Olympic champion and Jamaican trials winner Tina Clayton also in peak condition.
Botswana‘s athlete made history by winning the country’s first Olympic gold medal in the men’s 200m at Paris 2024. Now 22, he hopes to build on that success as he prepares for the World Athletics Championships in Japan. He faces stiff competition from his rivals, including USA’s athlete, who is also in excellent form.
Kenyan star, in the 1500m race, aims to win her fifth world title this year after several impressive victories, including a gold medal at Paris 2024. Competing against her will be top talents from Australia, Ethiopia, and Britain, making this race another must-see event.
American athlete, who shocked fans by winning the Olympic 1500m final against the odds, will also compete at Eugene. He faces fierce competition from Olympic bronze medalists and former world champions in the mile distance.
Last but not least, 400m hurdles world record holder is exploring new distances this year, aiming to race the flat 400m in Eugene. With a season best of 49.69 seconds, she is determined to make her mark, though she currently sits ninth on the 2025 performance list.
