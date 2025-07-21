Sports
Elite Badminton Athletes Set to Compete in Saipan Tournaments
Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands – The CROWNE PLAZA Northern Marianas Open 2025 and the CENTURY INSURANCE Saipan International 2025 are poised to feature two exciting weeks of international badminton, with elite athletes from various countries vying for supremacy.
The M + Q has been released for both tournaments, showcasing rising stars and seasoned Olympians alike. Fans can anticipate high-intensity rallies and unforgettable moments on the court throughout the events.
In the CROWNE PLAZA Northern Marianas Open, Korea’s Jeon Hyeok Jin, currently ranked World No. 37, leads the Men’s Singles competition. A Paris 2024 Olympian and former Korea Masters champion, Jeon is known for his powerful baseline play and tactical precision. India’s Subramanian, a former World Junior silver medalist, is among the sport’s most promising young talents. Another Indian competitor, Maisnam, known for his aggressive style and sharp net play, also heightens the competition in the Men’s Singles draw.
Jeon will not participate in the CENTURY INSURANCE Saipan International, opening the field for Malaysia’s Kok Jing Hong (World No. 77) and Israel’s Misha Zilberman (World No. 79) to challenge for the title.
The Women’s Singles draw features India’s Tanya Hemanth, ranked World No. 86, who recently won the Women’s Singles title at the YONEX Bendigo International 2024. Japan’s Sakura Masuki, the second-highest ranked player, aims to improve on her runner-up finish in 2024. Peru’s Inés Castillo, ranked World No. 94 and a Paris 2024 Olympian, brings valuable experience to this competitive field.
Japan’s Kakeru Kumagai and Hiroki Nishi head the Men’s Doubles draw, currently ranked World No. 83. Known for their speed and coordination, this duo aims to maintain its dominance on the BWF circuit.
Chinese Taipei’s Teng Chun Hsun and Yang Chu Yun, ranked World No. 26, enter as the top seeds in Women’s Doubles. With a wealth of experience and outstanding teamwork, they are strong contenders for the championship.
In Mixed Doubles, New Zealand’s Edward Lau and Shaunna Li lead the field as the top seeds, ranked World No. 99. Their combination of power and tactical skills makes them a formidable pair, while Denmark’s Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Bøje, former top-10 players, will only compete in the CROWNE PLAZA Northern Marianas International.
This promising lineup is expected to draw significant attention as athletes prepare for their respective tournaments in Saipan.
