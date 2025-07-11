Elizabeth Banks Celebrates 22 Years of Marriage with Max Handelman

Los Angeles, CA – Actress Elizabeth Banks celebrated 22 years of marriage with husband Max Handelman on July 6. The couple, who met at the University of Pennsylvania in 1993, shared a low-key dinner to mark the special occasion.

In a video posted on social media, Banks, 51, and Handelman, 52, can be seen enjoying a prime rib meal and raising their glasses in a toast. The clip featured the song “Ordinary” by Alex Warren, alongside a stunning floral arrangement, presumably a gift for their anniversary.

“Married 22 years. Happy Anniversary @maxhandelman,” Banks captioned her post, celebrating their enduring relationship.

The couple tied the knot in 2003 and are parents to two sons, Felix, 14, and Magnus, 12, who were welcomed through surrogacy. They co-founded Brownstone Productions, which has produced notable projects including various films and the Hulu series.

Reflecting on their marriage during a 2019 interview with Porter Edit, Banks expressed pride in their close bond. “I do think people grow together or they grow apart. We definitely grew together,” she said. “You’re going to have bad moments. You’ve committed to something. Do you value it or don’t you?”

For their 20th anniversary, Banks received a sapphire ring from Handelman, symbolizing two decades together. She shared the heartfelt gift on social media, encapsulating her love for her husband.

“20. Years. Married. Made a life together. Made a business. Made a family. Still mad for each other,” Banks wrote.