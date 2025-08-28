Elizabeth Banks to Star in Limited Series About Karen Read Trial

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. — Elizabeth Banks will star in a new limited series based on a highly publicized court case involving Karen Read, according to sources from Deadline. The show is currently in development by Warner Bros. Television and aims to portray the intricate details of the trial that captured national attention.

Justin Noble, known for his work on HBO Max’s “The Sex Lives of College Girls,” will act as showrunner and executive producer. Banks will also serve as an executive producer through her production company, Brownstone. Alongside them, notable producers include David E. Kelley and partners from Wondery and Law & Crime.

This series draws inspiration from the popular Law & Crime and Wondery podcast titled “Karen,” showcasing the turbulent trial that turned Read into a household name. The narrative centers on the mysterious death of a Boston police officer, with Read’s involvement sparking a division among the community. Some see her as the prime suspect in a first-degree murder, while others believe in a conspiracy by law enforcement to cover up the truth.

The case dominated morning talk shows and news specials long before the final verdict was reached, suggesting society’s fascination with true crime and the systemic issues surrounding trust in institutions.

Insiders report that the project has been in development for some time, gathering traction after the trial concluded in the spring. With Kelley’s prolific history of courtroom dramas, the collaboration promises a compelling portrayal of the case.

This marks an exciting collaboration between Banks and Prime Video, especially following their previous successful project. The show aims to blend entertainment with critical societal commentary, reflecting on public trust and the nature of justice.

Production details and a release date for the series are yet to be announced.