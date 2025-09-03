Elizabeth Banks to Star in Prime Video’s Karen Read Trial Series

BOSTON, Mass. — Elizabeth Banks will star in a new limited series about the controversial Karen Read trial, which is currently in development by Prime Video and Warner Bros Television.

Sources confirm that Justin Noble will serve as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer. David E. Kelley, known for his successful courtroom dramas, will also join as an executive producer while Banks’ production company, Brownstone, oversees the project.

The series is based on the Law & Crime and Wondery podcast titled ‘Karen.’ It follows the events surrounding the trial of Karen Read, whose relationship with a Boston police officer took center stage when he was found dead in the snow. The case divided public opinion, with some believing Read was guilty of first-degree murder, while others felt she was a victim of a conspiracy by law enforcement.

This trial garnered widespread media attention, featuring in morning talk shows and multiple news specials, even leading to a Netflix documentary before a verdict was reached. Insiders reported that plans for the series started early this spring, shortly after the trial concluded.

“Society’s obsession with true crime and the crisis of trust in our institutions is a theme we want to explore,” Noble stated. The series aims to reflect these societal issues through the lens of Read’s story.

However, Read herself expressed concern about the series, stating in a recent interview, “I have nothing to do with that; it’s not authorized by me in any way.” Her attorney emphasized that it is “Karen Read’s story to tell.”

While the series marks a reunion for Banks and Prime Video after their prior collaboration, an official release date has yet to be announced.