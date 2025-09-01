Elizabeth Holmes: From Billionaire CEO to Prison Sentences

BRYAN, Texas – Elizabeth Holmes, the former founder and CEO of Theranos, is now serving an 11-year prison sentence following her conviction for fraud. Holmes, who once became the world’s youngest female self-made billionaire, misled investors about her company’s blood-testing technology, which was found to be flawed.

Born on February 3, 1984, in Washington, D.C., Holmes founded Theranos in 2003 with ambitions to revolutionize blood testing. By 2014, she was heralded as one of the richest women in the United States, with her company’s worth valued at $9 billion. However, her claims of conducting over 1,000 tests with just a few drops of blood quickly unraveled.

In 2015, concerns about the reliability of Theranos’s testing procedures emerged, especially after employees noticed data manipulation. Investigative journalist John Carreyrou’s reporting for The Wall Street Journal brought the company’s issues to light, revealing that Theranos was using traditional methods for most tests rather than its proprietary Edison machine.

As scrutiny increased, federal agencies launched investigations, and in 2018, Holmes and former president Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani were charged with multiple counts of fraud. While Holmes settled Securities and Exchange Commission charges in 2018, she continued to face criminal indictments from federal authorities.

Holmes’s trial began in August 2021 and concluded in January 2022. She was convicted on four counts of wire fraud but was acquitted on charges related to patient fraud. In November 2022, she was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.

Despite the downfall, Holmes garnered significant media attention through books, documentaries, and podcasts chronicling her rise and fall. While some laud her ingenuity, others view her story as a cautionary tale against unchecked ambition in the tech industry.

Now, Holmes is a mother of two, advocating for change and addressing her past. Supporters, including her husband Billy Evans, have stood by her during legal proceedings and beyond.