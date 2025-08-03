News
Elizabeth Holmes Shares Prison with Ghislaine Maxwell
BRYAN, Texas — Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, was recently seen jogging at the minimum-security Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas, where she is serving an 11-year sentence for fraud. Holmes, 41, was sentenced in 2022 after a jury convicted her on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
On August 2, 2025, Holmes was spotted exercising in a gray shirt and shorts, along with compression gloves and a hat. The facility also houses Ghislaine Maxwell, who was transferred to the prison from Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida.
Maxwell, 63, is known for her association with the late Jeffrey Epstein and was convicted of sex trafficking charges in 2021. Her attorney has been pursuing a pardon or commutation from President Joe Biden. Although the president has not received such a request yet, he has not completely ruled out the possibility.
The reasons behind Maxwell’s move to the Bryan facility remain unclear. However, her attorney met twice with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche prior to the transfer. Maxwell, who is eligible for release in 2037, has also offered to testify to a congressional committee about Epstein’s activities in exchange for immunity.
Holmes gained notoriety for misleading investors about her blood-testing technology, which led to the downfall of Theranos in 2018. The company ceased operations after it was revealed that its product did not perform as advertised. Both women now share the same prison, highlighting a notable convergence of high-profile cases related to fraud and sex trafficking.
