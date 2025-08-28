Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Billy Ray Cyrus’ Birthday with Sweet Photos

LOS ANGELES, CA — Elizabeth Hurley celebrated her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus‘ 64th birthday on Monday by posting never-before-seen photos on Instagram, showcasing their close bond. The actress’s heartfelt message read, “Happy Birthday Squirrel Man ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” alongside a carousel of images featuring the couple.

One photo captured the pair in a tight embrace, with Hurley wrapping her arms around Cyrus as he held her waist. Another photo showed them smiling in a field, with Cyrus holding a guitar and sporting a cowboy hat. The collection included adorable selfies of them donning matching sunglasses, and a short video of them walking together and sharing a kiss.

Hurley’s son, Damian, expressed support for the relationship by leaving heart emojis in the comments, while fans shared their joy for the couple. One wrote, “Two people in love! This is awesome!” as others sent birthday wishes to Cyrus.

The couple first announced their relationship on Easter Sunday in April 2025. The two posted a sweet photo of their first kiss, igniting excitement among fans. Since then, they have shared snippets of their lives together, including a recent post where Hurley shared her attempts to learn guitar, with encouragement from Cyrus.

Both Hurley and Cyrus have expressed happiness in their relationship, noting their shared love for country music and family. Hurley mentioned in an interview that they have much in common and enjoy making memories together.

Before dating, Hurley and Cyrus worked together on the romantic comedy “Christmas in Paradise” in 2022. During a recent appearance, Cyrus remarked about the chemistry they shared, stating, “It’s just been beautiful,” also emphasizing their commitment to each other and their families.

As the couple marks this special occasion, fans continue to rally around their blossoming relationship, celebrating the joy they bring to each other’s lives.