Entertainment
Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Billy Ray Cyrus’ Birthday with Sweet Photos
LOS ANGELES, CA — Elizabeth Hurley celebrated her boyfriend Billy Ray Cyrus‘ 64th birthday on Monday by posting never-before-seen photos on Instagram, showcasing their close bond. The actress’s heartfelt message read, “Happy Birthday Squirrel Man ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” alongside a carousel of images featuring the couple.
One photo captured the pair in a tight embrace, with Hurley wrapping her arms around Cyrus as he held her waist. Another photo showed them smiling in a field, with Cyrus holding a guitar and sporting a cowboy hat. The collection included adorable selfies of them donning matching sunglasses, and a short video of them walking together and sharing a kiss.
Hurley’s son, Damian, expressed support for the relationship by leaving heart emojis in the comments, while fans shared their joy for the couple. One wrote, “Two people in love! This is awesome!” as others sent birthday wishes to Cyrus.
The couple first announced their relationship on Easter Sunday in April 2025. The two posted a sweet photo of their first kiss, igniting excitement among fans. Since then, they have shared snippets of their lives together, including a recent post where Hurley shared her attempts to learn guitar, with encouragement from Cyrus.
Both Hurley and Cyrus have expressed happiness in their relationship, noting their shared love for country music and family. Hurley mentioned in an interview that they have much in common and enjoy making memories together.
Before dating, Hurley and Cyrus worked together on the romantic comedy “Christmas in Paradise” in 2022. During a recent appearance, Cyrus remarked about the chemistry they shared, stating, “It’s just been beautiful,” also emphasizing their commitment to each other and their families.
As the couple marks this special occasion, fans continue to rally around their blossoming relationship, celebrating the joy they bring to each other’s lives.
Recent Posts
- Lola Tung and Nico Parker Lead in Osgood Perkins’ ‘The Young People’
- Mensik Faces Blanchet at US Open 2025: Game Predictions
- WVU Football Predictions: A Rocky Road Ahead
- Cardi B Leaves Courtroom Amid Ongoing Legal Battle
- Kairat Almaty Makes History in Champions League Debut
- Astrological Insights for August 28, 2025: Love, Work, and Health
- Nagelsmann Urges Players to Secure Time Ahead of World Cup
- Wilson Launches New Tennis Racket at U.S. Open
- Newark Airport Ground Stop Due to Air Traffic Control Issues
- Filming Begins for Star Wars: Starfighter with Major Cast Revealed
- ESPN Welcomes Former NFL Stars to Get Up Team This Football Season
- ESPN Shakes Up NBA Finals Team, Demotes Doris Burke
- Mark Teixeira Launches Congressional Campaign in Texas
- DPG Media’s Web Application Firewall Blocks User Requests
- Adam Walton Faces Coleman Wong in US Open Second Round
- Alabama Faces Challenges Ahead of Game Against Florida State
- Vis Island: A Tranquil Escape Amid Crowded Attractions
- Noskova Faces Lys in US Open Round of 64 Showdown
- Shane Gillis Adds Third Show at Madison Square Garden in 2026
- Coleman Wong Makes History at US Open for Hong Kong Tennis