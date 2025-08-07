Elizabeth Hurley Dazzles in Y2K-Inspired Dress at Premiere

London, England – Elizabeth Hurley made a stunning appearance on the red carpet at the premiere of The Inheritance on August 6, showcasing her flair for Y2K fashion. The British actress wore a striking scarlet bodycon dress that featured an eye-catching cutout design, reminiscent of early 2000s Hervé Léger styles.

Hurley’s figure-hugging dress highlighted her silhouette with ruching running down the front, and she paired her look with strappy gold heeled sandals and oversized feather-inspired earrings. Her hair was styled in glamorous curls, and she accentuated her features with smoky eye makeup and nude lipstick.

Cyrus was at her side, opting for a stylish black button-up shirt and slacks. Their appearance together at the premiere added to the buzz around the event.

This latest fashion choice echoes a similar long-sleeved bodycon dress Hurley wore previously at the Royal Academy of Dance fundraising event in London on June 16. That cream-colored version also featured a striking chest cutout, showcasing her affinity for the trend.

As classic Y2K elements continue to resurface in popular culture, fans eagerly follow Hurley’s fashion choices, showing how the era is seeing a notable comeback in modern style.