Entertainment
Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Secret to Perfect Bikini Pictures
LOS ANGELES, CA – Elizabeth Hurley recently revealed her top tip for taking flattering bikini photos. In a new Instagram post, the 60-year-old actress shared a picture of herself in a tan string bikini and explained how to achieve the best results.
“BAN overhead sunlight,” she wrote in the caption. “When shooting bikinis, sunrise or sunset are your best friends 😉 We shot this at 7am… By 8am, I was lounging around in one of my equally flattering @elizabethhurleybeach kaftans, feeling glamorous AND shielded from the lethal sun.”
The post features Hurley looking off into the distance, accessorized with a gold chain. Fans immediately filled the comments with praise, with one supporter saying, “You always look amazing but good to know,” while another added, “Billy Ray is such a lucky man ❤.”
Additionally, singer Miley Cyrus joined the conversation, leaving several heart emojis for her mom. Hurley frequently posts swimsuit photos, recently sharing a snap from a boat where she sported a low-cut leopard-print swimsuit under a rainbow.
In that post, she quoted the iconic song, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” stating, “Somewhere over the rainbow, skies are blue, And the dreams that you dare to dream really do come true,” to capture the joyful moment.
Cyrus’s boyfriend, who recently released a cover of the classic song, commended Hurley for her post in the comments, writing, “Thank you for sharing our song in such a sweet… beautiful… and truly wholesome way!!!! You are one of a kind young lady!!! Truly an original.”
Hurley and Cyrus have been open about their relationship, having shared a sweet Easter photo together. In an interview, Hurley reflected on their bond, stating that while some may find their relationship surprising, they actually have a lot in common, such as a love for laughter, country music, and cowboy boots.
Recent Posts
- Tennis Stars Ready for Action at UniCredit Iasi Open
- Illinois Tollway Updates Infrastructure for Cashless System
- Reignwolf Rocks After Two Days of Summer Fest Music
- Waltz Faces Senate Grilling Over ‘Signal-gate’ Incident Before UN Nomination
- Portland Faces First Summer Heat Wave with Triple-Digit Temperatures Expected
- Missing Juvenile in Hart County Found Safe
- Rocket Lab Stock Surges Nearly 11% Amid Space Innovation Success
- U.S. Stocks Slip Following Trump’s Tariff Threats
- Joby Aviation Faces Challenges Despite Ambitious eVTOL Goals
- 12-Year-Old Tatiana Fuentes Found Safe in Colorado
- Georgia Bulldogs Face Challenges Ahead of SEC Media Days
- Portland’s WNBA Team Set to Revive ‘Fire’ Name on July 15
- Donald Trump Jr. Shares PDA with Girlfriend at FIFA Club World Cup
- NIH Ends Animal Research Proposals, Emphasizes Human-Based Methods
- Canadian Dollar Steadies Ahead of Inflation Data Release
- SEC Media Days Highlight Coaches, Players and Speculation
- Europe Takes Global Health Lead Amid US Funding Cuts and Controversies
- U.S. Stock Markets React to Economic Data and Trade Developments
- Local Lawyer J. M. Dowdy Seeks Judgeship in Shelby County Criminal Court
- China’s Economy Grows 5.2% Amid Trade War Challenges