Elizabeth McGovern Reflects on New Phase After Downton Abbey Finale

London, England – As the much-anticipated finale of “Downton Abbey” reaches theaters, actress Elizabeth McGovern, who plays Cora Crawley, reflects on her career and the changes ahead. The film, which opens on September 12, marks the end of an era for the beloved characters and the iconic stately home that has captured audiences since the show’s debut in 2010.

McGovern admits that she has experienced a spectrum of emotions while revisiting her role, especially in light of the passing of her co-star, Maggie Smith, who portrayed the Dowager Countess. Although she misses Smith, McGovern feels that her absence has allowed the narrative to flow more freely. “She’s still very much in the atmosphere. I don’t feel there’s a big hole,” McGovern said.

While reflecting on her character, McGovern acknowledges the constraints of Cora’s era. Though she expressed a desire for her character to have more depth and agency, she recognizes that it would not have been accurate for a woman in her position during the 1930s. “At times, yes,” she admitted, regarding the challenges of portraying a character with limited societal power.

McGovern’s journey through Hollywood has not been devoid of challenges. She was thrust into the spotlight early in her career, earning an Oscar nomination for her role in “Ragtime.” Now in her 60s, she is excited about upcoming projects, including her play “Ava: The Secret Conversations,” in which she portrays the iconic actress Ava Gardner.

The actress sees her current phase as an opportunity for growth and creativity. “I feel like I’m just beginning,” she declared during an interview at her publicist’s office in London. McGovern’s desire to write and create content for women of all ages is evident in her upcoming screenplay, though she remains tight-lipped about its details.

Reflecting on the representation of women in film and television, she believes the industry’s dialogue around older women is slowly changing, even if progress feels insufficient. “Not that I’ve noticed,” McGovern said when asked if the situation has improved in her industry. “We can have a feeling independent of the consensus in society.”

As McGovern steps into this next chapter as both a writer and an actress, she embraces the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. “It’s a daily exercise in getting your head tuned into the right thing,” she concluded, emphasizing her commitment to creating compelling narratives for women.