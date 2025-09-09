Elizabeth Tsurkov Released from Captivity in Iraq, Trump Announces

Baghdad, Iraq — President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that Elizabeth Tsurkov, a Princeton University student, has been freed after being kidnapped by Kata’ib Hezbollah, an Islamist militant group. Tsurkov, a dual Russian-Israeli citizen, is now safe at the American Embassy in Iraq, according to Trump’s post on Truth Social.

Tsurkov was abducted in March 2023 while conducting academic research in Baghdad. Reports state that she was tortured for several months during her captivity. Her case gained attention as her family and advocates campaigned for her release.

In his announcement, Trump stated, “I will always fight for JUSTICE, and never give up. HAMAS, RELEASE THE HOSTAGES, NOW!” He emphasized the importance of Tsurkov’s release to her family and the broader conversation surrounding hostage situations.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani confirmed the release, attributing it to months of work by Iraq’s security services. He declared, “We reaffirm, once again, that we will not tolerate any compromise in enforcing the law and upholding the authority of the state.”

Tsurkov’s sister, Emma, expressed immense relief and gratitude following the announcement. “My entire family is incredibly happy. We cannot wait to see Elizabeth and give her all the love we have been waiting to share for 903 days,” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We also want to thank Josh Harris and his team at the US Embassy in Baghdad for the support they provided.”

The circumstances surrounding Tsurkov’s release remain unclear, with prior reports indicating that negotiations between the US and Iraq had been ongoing. Tsurkov, who holds both Israeli and Russian passports, had entered Iraq to further her academic studies.