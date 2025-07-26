Elks Announce Fajardo as Starting Quarterback Against Roughriders

EDMONTON, Canada — The Edmonton Elks have announced a change at quarterback, naming Cody Fajardo as the starter for their Week 8 matchup against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

This decision comes after Fajardo, who has been backing up Tre Ford this season, has impressed in short yardage situations. Fajardo has scored four rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown in his limited appearances.

Elks are currently looking to improve from their 1-4 record, with this game set to take place at Mosaic Stadium on Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Fajardo, who spent three seasons with the Riders from 2019 to 2022, was traded to Edmonton from the Montreal Alouettes where he was named the MVP of the 2023 Grey Cup. During his season with Montreal, he led the team to a 26-24 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

During practice this week, both quarterbacks took first-team reps, and Elks head coach Mark Kilam remained tight-lipped about the starter until the depth chart was released. “You’re just going to have to wait until we release the depth chart,” Kilam told the media.

Fajardo’s debut against his former team has drawn mixed reactions. “I think there might be a couple of cheers, but at the end of the day, I am fully expecting some boos,” he said, expressing his mixed emotions about facing the Riders.

Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace acknowledged the importance of the change: “We always care, but it just kind of narrows the focus a little bit.” He mentioned that his team is preparing for both quarterbacks but will focus more heavily on Fajardo’s strengths.

In his three seasons as a Rider, Fajardo compiled a 27-17 record, totaling over 11,000 passing yards and 53 touchdowns. His departure from Saskatchewan followed a decision by the team to move in a different direction.

When asked about the Elks’ strategy to be effective offensively, Fajardo emphasized the importance of converting on second downs to keep possession. He stated, “We’ve got to stay on the field, second down conversions, a lot of people are talking about it.”

Fajardo stepped in during the fourth quarter against the B.C. Lions, completing five of seven passes for 78 yards and a touchdown in a 32-14 loss, showcasing his potential as a starter.

As the Elks prepare to face the Riders, linebacker Jameer Thurman remarked, “I don’t think we’re underestimating them… If you remember, last year they came in here and they got their first win of the season against us.”

Both teams understand the stakes involved as they prepare for this crucial matchup, with fans eager to see how Fajardo performs in his first game against Saskatchewan since his trade.